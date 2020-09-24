Search

Stik’s Hoxton Square sculpture ‘Holding Hands’ unveiled

PUBLISHED: 11:04 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 24 September 2020

Stik's statue Holding Hands in Hoxton Square. Picture: Hackney Council

Stik's statue Holding Hands in Hoxton Square. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A four-metre-high bronze sculpture by street artist Stik has been unveiled in Hoxton Square.

Stik's sculpture, Holding Hands. Picture: Hackney CouncilStik's sculpture, Holding Hands. Picture: Hackney Council

The work called ‘Holding Hands’, is a 3D version of the stick men figures he has become famous for all over the world.

Stik, whose monumental public artworks can be seen in the streets of New York and Tokyo, first worked with the council in 2016 when he design the official Hackney banner for the London Pride Parade featuring two non-gender specific figures.

Now, Stik who has lived and worked in Hackney for 20 years and still has a studio here, has funded the art work in Hoxton Square himself as part of his longstanding commitment to inclusive public art.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville, said: “The values of unity and connection that this sculpture represents are at one with the Hackney I see every day.

“I’d like to thank Stik for his record of activism, collaborating with the borough and this generous donation, and council officers for their hard work in getting this sculpture in place.

“Together, they have created something that I hope will be enjoyed for decades to come.”

Having struggled with homelessness in the past and a one time resident of St Mungo’s homeless shelter in Mare Street, Stik now sells his work at major auction houses.

Stik at work on the sculpture, Holding Hands. Picture: Hackney CouncilStik at work on the sculpture, Holding Hands. Picture: Hackney Council

He has raised over £250,000 for charities in Hackney to date, and also supports homeless charities and organisations like Cardboard Citizens and The Big Issue.

