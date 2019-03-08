Search

Stoke Newington arts hub Earth to host special programme of events to mark first birthday

PUBLISHED: 12:15 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 06 August 2019

Vampire Weekend at Earth. Picture: Wyatt Dixon

Vampire Weekend at Earth. Picture: Wyatt Dixon

Wyatt Dixon

Arts hub Earth is holding a special programme of events to mark the first anniversary of its opening in the old ABC Cinema.

The Stoke Newington Road venue will host live music, talks, comedy, poetry and community events next month, a year on from its launch.

Auro Foxcroft, founder of EartH and Village Underground said: "One year in and 200 shows on, we've evolved from a pigeon-filled art deco ruin to a new arts venue. It's been a rollercoaster ride to bring this place back from the brink and to fill it with creativity, and people, and life once again."

The venue will soon open its promised basement music studio for training youngsters, and a new iteration of its restaurant Earth Kitchen.

Highlights of the programme include mercurial rapper Jay Electronica, comedian Reginald D Hunter and OneFest, a series an talks and one-off collaborations curated by Merucry Prize nominee Shabaka Hutchings. For full listings visit earthackney.co.uk

