Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington boy, 8, hosts event to raise £1,600 for toy appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:32 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:32 24 November 2020

Left to right: Ben's brother Jimmy (13) and Ben Boyt. Picture: Kathryn Boyt

Left to right: Ben's brother Jimmy (13) and Ben Boyt. Picture: Kathryn Boyt

Archant

Children in Hackney raised over £1,600 in a sponsored event for a festive toy appeal.

The Winter Toy Appeal, organised by the Local Buyers Club, distributes toys to 4,000 impoverished children across east London over the holidays.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Record 4,000 gifts donated as part of Stoke Newington Winter Toy Appeal

Eight-year-old Ben Boyt from Stoke Newington organised the event on Sunday, November 15, with nearly 50 children, some from Rosemary Works School and Yoakley Road taking part.

Ben’s mum Kathryn said they had supported the appeal since it began: “Although it is easy to live in a bubble as there is so much to worry about during Covid-19, it is also important to remember the children who live in poorer places.”

They raised money by doing any activity they enjoy while wearing a Christmas jumper, from running to scooting or bouncing on a trampoline.

Jenna Fansa from the Local Buyers Club said: “Ben’s idea is a massive help as that will mean we can buy 100 more presents.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham players determined to prove Jose Mourinho critics wrong says Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton hoping for consistency when they face Bradford City

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Noelle Maritz pulls out of Swiss squad with knee injury

Arsenal's Noelle Maritz (left) and West Ham United's Adriana Leon battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Lia Walti ‘enjoying’ her time at Arsenal after making her 50th appearance for the club

Arnsela's Lia Walti challenged by Cheslea's Sophie Ingle during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Taiwan Film Festival UK returns in Dalston

Taiwan Film Festival UK will be coming to the Rio Cinema. Picture: Rio Cinema