Stoke Newington boy, 8, hosts event to raise £1,600 for toy appeal

Left to right: Ben's brother Jimmy (13) and Ben Boyt. Picture: Kathryn Boyt Archant

Children in Hackney raised over £1,600 in a sponsored event for a festive toy appeal.

The Winter Toy Appeal, organised by the Local Buyers Club, distributes toys to 4,000 impoverished children across east London over the holidays.

Eight-year-old Ben Boyt from Stoke Newington organised the event on Sunday, November 15, with nearly 50 children, some from Rosemary Works School and Yoakley Road taking part.

Ben’s mum Kathryn said they had supported the appeal since it began: “Although it is easy to live in a bubble as there is so much to worry about during Covid-19, it is also important to remember the children who live in poorer places.”

They raised money by doing any activity they enjoy while wearing a Christmas jumper, from running to scooting or bouncing on a trampoline.

Jenna Fansa from the Local Buyers Club said: “Ben’s idea is a massive help as that will mean we can buy 100 more presents.”