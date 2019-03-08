Search

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

PUBLISHED: 10:25 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 11 March 2019

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble. Picture: Niki Shore

A pedestrian came within seconds of being crushed by a huge chunk of wall that fell from the top of a building in Stoke Newington High Street during strong winds.

CCTV footage from Sainsbury’s shows the man walk past Stokey Vintage Cafe literally one second before the bricks smashed to the ground just before 10.20am yesterday.

Winds of up to 65mph battered London yesterday, causing trees to fall on rail lines and scaffolding to collapse in west London.

Bobby Kasanga was out fundraising for his football club Hackney Wick FC in Sainsbury’s when from the store he heard the deafening thud from the building opposite.

He told the Gazette: “We were in the back but when we heard it we thought: ‘Whoa, what’s happened here’ and ran outside. After we saw the rubble we went back inside to watch CCTV to see what happened and saw how lucky the guy was.”

The bricks fell from above Stokey Vintage Cafe. Picture: Niki ShoreThe bricks fell from above Stokey Vintage Cafe. Picture: Niki Shore

A planning application to demolish the building was withdrawn in 2010, and prior to becoming Stokey Vintage Cafe it was Chumley’s.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson confirmed no one was hurt by the falling brick wall, which took crews two hours to clear up.

The Health and Safety Executive has been contacted for a comment.

Do you know the man who narrowly missed being hit by the falling rubble? Contact the Gazette on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.

