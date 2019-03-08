Search

Stoke Newington building collapse: New CCTV footage shows just how close man came to death

PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 12 March 2019

Police at the scene.

Police at the scene.

Archant

Incredible new CCTV footage shows just how close a man came to being crushed by falling bricks after walking past a building in Stoke Newington on Sunday morning.

The video, filmed from Dynevor Road, shows the man walking along Stoke Newington High Street and approaching the junction at 10.12am.

Just as he clears the Stokey Vintage Cafe building on the corner, bricks and rubble fall and the man jumps and runs a few paces. He then turns around to see what has happened before disappearing from view.

Strong winds of up to 65mph battered the capital on Sunday morning and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating how the incident happened.

CCTV footage from Sainsbury’s across the street surfaced hours after the man’s brush with death. He has not been traced but the footage has gone around the world.

The bricks fell from above Stokey Vintage Cafe.The bricks fell from above Stokey Vintage Cafe.

Stokey Vintage Cafe, which has only recently opened, has had to close due to the incident.

Demet Keles said: “Although all of our employees were psychologically affected, no one has physically suffered any harm.

“We are in the process of taking the necessary actions with the relevant authorities and people, as the tenant of the building, for the safety of our customers and the local residents.

“[We are] also hoping that lucky person in the video is fine and healthy.”

Land registry details show the building was bought by Mayfair firm United National Bank Ltd in 2008. In 2010 plans were submitted and withdrawn to demolish the building.

United National Bank has been approached for comment.

Do you know the man who narrowly missed being hit by the falling rubble? Contact the Gazette on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.

