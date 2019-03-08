Search

Stoke Newington Church Street crash sees 73 bus driver taken to hospital after collision with minicab

PUBLISHED: 12:59 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 09 July 2019

Stoke Newington Church Street is blocked after a bus and a car collided. Picture: Will Nott

Stoke Newington Church Street is blocked after a bus and a car collided. Picture: Will Nott

A bus driver is in hospital after a collision between a 73 bus and a minicab in Stoke Newington Church Street.

Stoke Newington Church Street is blocked after a bus and a car collided. Picture: Will NottStoke Newington Church Street is blocked after a bus and a car collided. Picture: Will Nott

The crash happened just before 11.45am as the car, a Toyota Prius, is believed to have been exiting Lordship Lane. No one has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 11.42am to reports of a collision at Church Street, Stoke Newington.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a Route 73 bus had been in collision with a minicab.

Traffic backed up down Stoke Newington Church Street in the wake of the collision. Picture: Rory SullivanTraffic backed up down Stoke Newington Church Street in the wake of the collision. Picture: Rory Sullivan

"The bus driver was taken by LAS to an east London hospital suffering from back pain."

Traffic is backed up as far as Stoke Newington Town Hall.

The minicab driver was still at the scene early this afternoon being cared for by medics.

