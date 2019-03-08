Search

Stoke Newington gallery's art exhibit helps to fight for international human rights

PUBLISHED: 11:56 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 09 August 2019

Franco-Armenian painter Cathy Tabbakh in front of some of the original pieces she donated at the Planar X Reprieve Launch.

Franco-Armenian painter Cathy Tabbakh in front of some of the original pieces she donated at the Planar X Reprieve Launch.

Reprieve

The Gallery at Stoke Newington Library exhibited art from around the world to celebrate the launch of an online print store called Planar X Reprieve.

The print shop will give at least half of its profits to Reprieve, an international human rights organisation working to expose abuses and end the death penalty.

Franco-Armenian painter Cathy Tabbakh donated some of her works to the show. She told the Gazette: "It's nice to be included in such a diverse exhibition. I'm also local to Stoke Newington so it's been great to have the Planar and Reprieve guys here for this beautiful event."

Her colourful paintings were displayed along with pieces from an eclectic mix of artists such as Saul Bass, Jacco Bunt and Ben Murphy.

"I've admired Reprieve and the incredible human rights work they do for a few years now. It means a lot to support their work." Said Curator Leo Scott.

Check out the work at planareditions.co.uk.

