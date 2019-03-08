Stoke Newington Halloween campaign helps provide 1,265 meals for Hackney Foodbank

A Halloween campaign that saw Stoke Newington residents scaring and caring has helped provide 1,265 meals for Hackney Foodbank.

Run by the Local Buyers Club in partnership with Location Location estate agency, Trick or Eat saw donation points set up in streets that were popular with trick-or-treaters, as well as local businesses, a school and at two nurseries. The result was two cars packed full of food.

Melanie Rochford of Hackney Foodbank, said: "The energy and thought that went into this appeal was incredible and ensured such a simple idea became something local families really bought into.

"Times are incredibly hard - the foodbank has never been under such immense pressure so the enormous haul of food from Trick or Eat was badly needed. We hope Trick or Eat can rollout across the whole of Hackney next year."

Last month figures revealed Hackney has the third highest rate of child poverty in the UK. Demand for the food bank has risen by over 40 per cent in the past year due to the rollout of Universal Credit, which left many people waiting over five weeks with no benefits.

Residents in Winston Road, which is well known for its Halloween celebrations, collected a massive amount of food, as did families at N16 Tots and Sandbrook.

Jenna Fansa of the Local Buyers Club said: "We're overwhelmed by the response. It's lovely to think we may have helped bring about a new legacy for Halloween in Hackney that will provide vital food supplies for people enduring financial hardship."

The Local Buyers Club and Location Location are now hard at work collecting new toys for local children experiencing extreme poverty as part of their annual Winter Toy Appeal.

Last year's appeal reached 4,000 children.

To donate, click here.