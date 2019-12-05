Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington independent traders to host Christmas shopping event

PUBLISHED: 12:48 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 05 December 2019

Independent traders in Stoke Newington are encouraging locals to buy from local stores this Christmas.

Independent traders in Stoke Newington are encouraging locals to buy from local stores this Christmas.

Archant

Independent traders in Stoke Newington are hosting an event to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas.

A Very Stokey Christmas will take place on Sunday outside the fire station in Church Street. It will feature a Santa's grotto, choir singers and even a snowball competition.

The event will raise funds for the Local Buyers Club's Winter Toy Appeal, which donates gifts to children living in poverty, as well as refuge Solace Women's Aid and youth charity Hackney Quest.

You may also want to watch:

More than 30 local firms are taking part in the event, where shoppers can also get their hands on mulled wine and mince pies. Estate agent Location Location is decorating the large fir tree outside the Fire Station and the Local buyers Club will host a Christmas trail with clues for shoppers to solve and prizes on offer.

Heidi Early, of Earlybird Cards, is helping to organise the event. She said: "Getting all the traders together to organise this has been a really lovely process.

"Life is pretty hard on high streets at the moment and people have been feeling pretty fed up so it's good to be doing something that brings the community together - this will be a really special festive event."

Earlybird is also running a competition to design the best Christmas card, with the winner being printed and sold at the shop next year for charity.

For more information visit the Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Ridley Road Market traders fear hike in pitch fees and tough new regulations will force them out

The Save Ridley Road banner hanging from the Ridley Road Shopping Village.

Most Read

Prominent rabbi from Israel left ‘traumatised’ after vile antisemitic attack in Stamford Hill

The rabbi was attacked in Amhurst Park on Friday night. Picture: Met Police

South Hackney drug dealer jailed after police found 45 wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pants

Amaebi Kentebe. Picture: Essex Police

Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 18, ‘just wanted to make a move on a girl’ in the park

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Barking and Stoke Newington men jailed for attempted murder after ‘sustained and furious attack’

Adu, from Stoke Newington, Armstrong, from Barking, and Yohannes, from Colchester. Picture: Essex Police

Ridley Road Market traders fear hike in pitch fees and tough new regulations will force them out

The Save Ridley Road banner hanging from the Ridley Road Shopping Village.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Clapton CFC pick up impressive London Samurai victory

Clapton CFC in action against London Samurai Rovers (Pic: Garry Strutt)

WSL: Birmingham City 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kit Graham (left) was on target against Birmingham (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

‘Shameful’: Hackney police officer abused the trust placed in him to steal £11,000 from dead people

Convicted: Graeme Williams... east London ex-cop who stole cash and property from homes of the deceased. Picture: Met Police

Album review: Harp & A Monkey – The Victorians

Harp & A Monkey. Picture: Supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists