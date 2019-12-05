Stoke Newington independent traders to host Christmas shopping event

Independent traders in Stoke Newington are hosting an event to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas.

A Very Stokey Christmas will take place on Sunday outside the fire station in Church Street. It will feature a Santa's grotto, choir singers and even a snowball competition.

The event will raise funds for the Local Buyers Club's Winter Toy Appeal, which donates gifts to children living in poverty, as well as refuge Solace Women's Aid and youth charity Hackney Quest.

More than 30 local firms are taking part in the event, where shoppers can also get their hands on mulled wine and mince pies. Estate agent Location Location is decorating the large fir tree outside the Fire Station and the Local buyers Club will host a Christmas trail with clues for shoppers to solve and prizes on offer.

Heidi Early, of Earlybird Cards, is helping to organise the event. She said: "Getting all the traders together to organise this has been a really lovely process.

"Life is pretty hard on high streets at the moment and people have been feeling pretty fed up so it's good to be doing something that brings the community together - this will be a really special festive event."

Earlybird is also running a competition to design the best Christmas card, with the winner being printed and sold at the shop next year for charity.

For more information visit the Facebook page here.