New crowdfunding platform for live music events

Published: 4:37 PM May 12, 2021

A Stoke Newington start-up is launching the world's first crowdfunding platform made specifically for live music events.

The Through The Noise platform is being trialled this month with a new grass-roots classical concert series over the summer called noisenights.

All noisenights events are set to take place in Hoxton Underbelly on Hoxton Square with the first shows planned for July and August.

Jack Bazalgette, co-founder and artistic director of Through The Noise, said: “We’re based in Clapton and know just how amazing the local live music scene was before the pandemic.

"Our venues and musicians need our help more than ever now."

German violinist and violist Max Baillie is set to play at Hoxton Underbelly in July. - Credit: Max Baillie

He continued: "By putting our audiences at the heart of what we do, with power over which concerts they want to see, we hope to be part of building back live music to be more resilient and relevant than ever."

The platform will provide a new model for funding concerts after the pandemic and will see members of the public invited to become "backers" in return for tickets to a chosen event, and priority booking for future events.

Each event is then confirmed when it achieves sufficient funds, ensuring that only concerts that are popular with audiences go ahead.

BBC Young Musician Winner, cellist Laura van der Heijden, who will open noisenights with violinist Max Baillie on July 9, said: “I can’t really put into words how exciting it is to be getting back to live music.

Noisenight two features the Chineke! Duo, Sarah Daramy-Williams and Natalia Senior-Brown.

Chineke! foundation founder and artistic and executive director Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE said: "We're delighted that Sarah and Natalia will be performing as the Chineke! Duo at noisenights.

British cellist Laura van der Heijden won the 2012 BBC Young Musician of the Year competition. - Credit: Chris Gloag

"The pieces by Black and ethnically diverse composers in the programme are real gems that deserve greater attention and appreciation by a wider audience. It promises to be a wonderful musical moment at the height of the summer season."

Noisenight one and two have already reached 89 and 76 per cent in funding.

Visit www.throughthenoise.co.uk/noisenights to book tickets and help make the concerts a reality.