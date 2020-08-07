Stoke Newington roads set to be closed despite opposition in consultation

Through-traffic closures are set to be implemented in an area of Stoke Newington, despite the majority of residents opposing the scheme in a consultation.

In late September or early October, Hackney Council will be closing Nevill Road between Clonbrock Road and Osterley Road, Clonbrock Road at its junction with Nevill Road, and Allen Road at its junction with Nevill Road.

The measures, designed to reduce the number of cars in the Walford Road area and improve road safety, have been introduced under Experimental Traffic Orders for 18 months.

This comes after a consultation on the proposals last year found 70.6 per cent (3380) of respondents were against the plans.

However, the council has labelled 1,059 of these “anomalies”, because three IP addresses accounted for 404 submissions and 50 IP addresses to 655 responses.

Discarding these, 62.2pc (2,321) of respondents were opposed and 36.2pc in support (1,350).

However, Hackney Council said it decided to continue with the proposal because it “balanced these views” with road safety issues, taking into account the potential increased traffic from the Stoke Newington gyratory.

In the Walford Road area, there were 33 recorded crashes resulting in injury in three years to June 2019, and a further 20 at the junctions of Walford, Brighton and Beatty roads with the A10.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council cabinet member for transport, said: “In taking this decision, council officers have considered the views of local residents alongside the high levels of through-traffic and number of accidents in what is a predominantly residential area.”

The authority said it will consider all feedback before a decision on permanency is finalised.

In the meantime, in order to reduce traffic on Stoke Newington Church Street and Albion Road, Hackney Council is “working to bring forward” the funding it secured last year from the Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund and has also made an application to Transport for London’s Streetspace programme.

The road closures are part of a “post-lockdown transport strategy”, which will impact over 20 roads across the borough.

Hackney Council says it is writing to all affected residents to explain the changes.

Cllr Burke added: “We will continue to work with residents on measures to reduce polluting traffic on Church Street, Crossway and Albion Road, including through funding from the Mayor of London’s air quality fund, and our own work to implement green screens at all schools in the area and introduce School Streets to nearly all primary schools in the borough by September.”