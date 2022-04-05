Platinum Jubilee: Stoke Newington man joins Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace

Imtiaz Ali and Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace - Credit: Zero 30 Media

A “party starter” from Stoke Newington joined Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace to launch the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As a ‘big lunch’ organiser extraordinaire, Imtiaz Ali was well placed to share his tips for how the nation should plan their party to mark Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

Celebrations and street parties are expected to be held across the special Bank Holiday weekend from June 2-5.

Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace tea party celebrations to launch the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: vickydawe@mac.comall rights reserved

Imtiaz has lived in Stoke Newington all his life and has been organising big lunch street parties since 2009.

Imtiaz said: “It's fantastic to be here at Buckingham Palace and see this incredibly diverse celebration. It's just as diverse as our big lunch in Hackney.”

Speaking from Buckingham Palace, actress and former Bake Off host Giedroyc added: "I’m thrilled by all the fantastic top tips I’ve heard today.”