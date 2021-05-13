'I ate my Covid-19 everyday', says Hackney man turned virus crafter
- Credit: Lorenzo Saa
A Hackney man spent 100 days of lockdown making “a Covid” each day, out of local fruits, vegetables and items lying around the house.
Lorenzo Saa said his art project helped “demystify” the terrible virus, giving him a chance to channel his artistic expression while stuck in the house.
The “Covids”, as Lorenzo calls them, proved popular, with articles and videos reaching across the globe.
He told the Gazette: “Friends of mine in Peru called me and said: 'I just saw you in the news'. I was like, that’s a weird way to get well known.
“Then I started getting people saying: ‘I am making them too’."
The Stoke Newington resident said it all started when he was watching TV and got worried after seeing images of the virus.
You may also want to watch:
“Then I had these Cacti," he said.
"They are called Mother In Law Cushion - basically its like a cacti that is round and it is almost like a pillow - and I had some felt balls that I was using for something else.
Most Read
- 1 Fatal Gillett Square shooting shines spotlight on crime hotspot
- 2 Hackney's Miss London makes it to Miss England final
- 3 Patrick Anzy: Two arrests in Dalston fatal shooting investigation
- 4 Dalston shooting victim named by police
- 5 Man dies after reports of shooting in Dalston
- 6 'They should have handled things earlier' - Bereaved son on Covid inquiry
- 7 'I cried for a week': Hoxton chef Kirk Haworth on Great British Menu exit
- 8 Hot tub and BBQ boats relaunched at Canary Wharf
- 9 'The pressure is intense': Hoxton vegan chef competes in Great British Menu
- 10 Covid retreats from Hackney as some wards see zero cases
“I went and put the felt balls on the cacti [and] it literally looked like Covid-19. I was like: ‘That is Covid-19’.”
Lorenzo continued: “So I took a picture of it and all of a sudden Covid-19 didn’t look that scary.”
He would continue making his “Covids” for 100 days and, inspired by his job in sustainability, thought the project could be used to point towards a more "sustainable world that might actually not create Covid-19 again.”
He put rules in place for the project which included that all the homemade viruses must be made from fruits and vegetables bought by local suppliers, primarily his local shop on Stoke Newington Church Street, or things found in his house or bought from charity shops.
“It couldn’t have an impact and the great thing I could say everyday is that I ate my Covid-19, in either a soup or a veggie [meal] or a salad,” Lorenzo added.
He also used his Covid-themed artworks to express social messages, having created a Black Lives Matter Covid made with black beans and others critical of Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro and former US president Donald Trump.
Find out more at www.instagram.com/covid19replicas and www.instagram.com/uandwhat/