Search

Advanced search

Stoke Newington photographer captures key workers and his community in coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:41 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 13 May 2020

Whilst taking photos Alex was particularly interested in key workers and the jobs they continue to do to keep people safe and services running. Picture: Alex Amoros

Whilst taking photos Alex was particularly interested in key workers and the jobs they continue to do to keep people safe and services running. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex Amoros

A Stoke Newington photographer started taking pictures during his daily walks to capture key workers and his community during the coronavirus lockdown.

A sign on a bus stop pays homage to the bus drivers who have died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Alex AmorosA sign on a bus stop pays homage to the bus drivers who have died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Alex Amoros

Photographer Alex Amoros noticed life in the area becoming more local and driven by a sense of community during lockdown so he decided to document what he saw.

“I was trying to take photos to show what’s going on in the street during lockdown. I think we’ve become more collective and started thinking more about community.

Essential Hackney Council workers have been working throughout the pandemic to keep services running. Picture: Alex AmorosEssential Hackney Council workers have been working throughout the pandemic to keep services running. Picture: Alex Amoros

People used to be quite individual especially in this kind of city but, during my walks, I’ve met a lot of local people and neighbours. I feel we are all in this global pandemic together and are looking after each other more.”

In his project called Stokey On Lockdown Alex felt it was important to take photographs of key workers who, he says, are “working for all of us”.

Queues for supermarkets and shops have become the new normal during lockdown. Picture: Alex AmorosQueues for supermarkets and shops have become the new normal during lockdown. Picture: Alex Amoros

He has lived in Stoke Newington for seven years and says Hackney has become his home.

Alex hopes, after the lockdown is over, people maintain some of the positive changes he’s seen within his Stoke Newington community and hopes to exhibit the work in an exhibition or book.

Alex's collection tells a story of what has happened during the global pandemic; with local businesses shutting shop and our key workers continuing to work hard for others. Picture: Alex AmorosAlex's collection tells a story of what has happened during the global pandemic; with local businesses shutting shop and our key workers continuing to work hard for others. Picture: Alex Amoros

He told the Gazette: “We are living here in a small community and we try to help each other. We try to bring food to older people or whatever we can do for others. I think it’s interesting and it’s something I didn’t really see before.”

To see more photos from Alex’s Stokey On Lockdown collection click here.

Stoke Newington restaurant 215 Hackney started serving up free meals for the NHS during the crisis. Picture: Alex AmorosStoke Newington restaurant 215 Hackney started serving up free meals for the NHS during the crisis. Picture: Alex Amoros

Follow Alex on instagram @alex_amoros

To see more of his photos visit www.alexamoros.com

He wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and become more collective. Picture: Alex AmorosHe wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and become more collective. Picture: Alex Amoros

.

Alex hopes his photography project will give people in the future a sense of what life was like during lockdown in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alex AmorosAlex hopes his photography project will give people in the future a sense of what life was like during lockdown in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alex Amoros

A traditional Sardianian restaurant shut it doors to help slow the spread of coronavrius. Picture: Alex AmorosA traditional Sardianian restaurant shut it doors to help slow the spread of coronavrius. Picture: Alex Amoros

A Stoke Newington resident heads to the shops. Picture: Alex AmorosA Stoke Newington resident heads to the shops. Picture: Alex Amoros

Outside Stoke Newington overground station. Picture: Alex AmorosOutside Stoke Newington overground station. Picture: Alex Amoros

Church Street bookshop closed it's doors when lockdown began. Picture: Alex AmorosChurch Street bookshop closed it's doors when lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex was amazed by the changes to the area after lockdown began. Picture: Alex AmorosAlex was amazed by the changes to the area after lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros

Hackney 215 restaurant owner Ali Kalkan is now using his kitchen to provide free meals for NHS workers. Picture: Alex AmorosHackney 215 restaurant owner Ali Kalkan is now using his kitchen to provide free meals for NHS workers. Picture: Alex Amoros

Stokey on LockdownStokey on Lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

Hackney migrants hit hard by Covid-19 crisis

Hackney Migrant Centre has been campaigning for the need for free school meals for all children and says it's one of the many ways No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) conditions discriminate against migarnt families. Picture: Hackney Migrant Centre

Most Read

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Key route in Hackney to close to through-traffic

Barnabas Road. Picture: Google Maps

Dalston Mcdonald’s reopens to reopen for deliveries only

McDonald's has unveiled the location of the 15 restaurants it plans to reopen for deliveries next, after the fast food chain closed all its sites in March at the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA images

Hackney migrants hit hard by Covid-19 crisis

Hackney Migrant Centre has been campaigning for the need for free school meals for all children and says it's one of the many ways No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF) conditions discriminate against migarnt families. Picture: Hackney Migrant Centre

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

FIFA, reading and puzzles having been keeping Spurs youngster Sessegnon busy

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Looking back: Arsenal legend Scott makes last appearance

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Chelsea's Ana Borges battle for the ball during the SSE Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium

Coronavirus: Strict protocols for Premier League players to return

West Ham United's Mark Noble (centre) during a training session at London Stadium

Stoke Newington photographer captures key workers and his community in coronavirus lockdown

Whilst taking photos Alex was particularly interested in key workers and the jobs they continue to do to keep people safe and services running. Picture: Alex Amoros

Hackney neighbours rally to save ‘150-year-old’ tree from the axe

The tree, which residents believe is more than 150 years old. PIcture: Google Maps
Drive 24