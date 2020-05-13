Stoke Newington photographer captures key workers and his community in coronavirus lockdown

Whilst taking photos Alex was particularly interested in key workers and the jobs they continue to do to keep people safe and services running. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex Amoros

A Stoke Newington photographer started taking pictures during his daily walks to capture key workers and his community during the coronavirus lockdown.

A sign on a bus stop pays homage to the bus drivers who have died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Alex Amoros A sign on a bus stop pays homage to the bus drivers who have died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Alex Amoros

Photographer Alex Amoros noticed life in the area becoming more local and driven by a sense of community during lockdown so he decided to document what he saw.

“I was trying to take photos to show what’s going on in the street during lockdown. I think we’ve become more collective and started thinking more about community.

Essential Hackney Council workers have been working throughout the pandemic to keep services running. Picture: Alex Amoros Essential Hackney Council workers have been working throughout the pandemic to keep services running. Picture: Alex Amoros

People used to be quite individual especially in this kind of city but, during my walks, I’ve met a lot of local people and neighbours. I feel we are all in this global pandemic together and are looking after each other more.”

In his project called Stokey On Lockdown Alex felt it was important to take photographs of key workers who, he says, are “working for all of us”.

Queues for supermarkets and shops have become the new normal during lockdown. Picture: Alex Amoros Queues for supermarkets and shops have become the new normal during lockdown. Picture: Alex Amoros

He has lived in Stoke Newington for seven years and says Hackney has become his home.

Alex hopes, after the lockdown is over, people maintain some of the positive changes he’s seen within his Stoke Newington community and hopes to exhibit the work in an exhibition or book.

Alex's collection tells a story of what has happened during the global pandemic; with local businesses shutting shop and our key workers continuing to work hard for others. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex's collection tells a story of what has happened during the global pandemic; with local businesses shutting shop and our key workers continuing to work hard for others. Picture: Alex Amoros

He told the Gazette: “We are living here in a small community and we try to help each other. We try to bring food to older people or whatever we can do for others. I think it’s interesting and it’s something I didn’t really see before.”

Stoke Newington restaurant 215 Hackney started serving up free meals for the NHS during the crisis. Picture: Alex Amoros Stoke Newington restaurant 215 Hackney started serving up free meals for the NHS during the crisis. Picture: Alex Amoros

He wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and become more collective. Picture: Alex Amoros He wanted to show how the community has become less individualised and become more collective. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex hopes his photography project will give people in the future a sense of what life was like during lockdown in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex hopes his photography project will give people in the future a sense of what life was like during lockdown in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alex Amoros

A traditional Sardianian restaurant shut it doors to help slow the spread of coronavrius. Picture: Alex Amoros A traditional Sardianian restaurant shut it doors to help slow the spread of coronavrius. Picture: Alex Amoros

A Stoke Newington resident heads to the shops. Picture: Alex Amoros A Stoke Newington resident heads to the shops. Picture: Alex Amoros

Outside Stoke Newington overground station. Picture: Alex Amoros Outside Stoke Newington overground station. Picture: Alex Amoros

Church Street bookshop closed it's doors when lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros Church Street bookshop closed it's doors when lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros

Alex was amazed by the changes to the area after lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros Alex was amazed by the changes to the area after lockdown began. Picture: Alex Amoros

Hackney 215 restaurant owner Ali Kalkan is now using his kitchen to provide free meals for NHS workers. Picture: Alex Amoros Hackney 215 restaurant owner Ali Kalkan is now using his kitchen to provide free meals for NHS workers. Picture: Alex Amoros

Stokey on Lockdown Stokey on Lockdown