Stoke Newington photographer captures key workers and his community in coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:41 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 13 May 2020
Alex Amoros
A Stoke Newington photographer started taking pictures during his daily walks to capture key workers and his community during the coronavirus lockdown.
Photographer Alex Amoros noticed life in the area becoming more local and driven by a sense of community during lockdown so he decided to document what he saw.
“I was trying to take photos to show what’s going on in the street during lockdown. I think we’ve become more collective and started thinking more about community.
People used to be quite individual especially in this kind of city but, during my walks, I’ve met a lot of local people and neighbours. I feel we are all in this global pandemic together and are looking after each other more.”
In his project called Stokey On Lockdown Alex felt it was important to take photographs of key workers who, he says, are “working for all of us”.
He has lived in Stoke Newington for seven years and says Hackney has become his home.
Alex hopes, after the lockdown is over, people maintain some of the positive changes he’s seen within his Stoke Newington community and hopes to exhibit the work in an exhibition or book.
He told the Gazette: “We are living here in a small community and we try to help each other. We try to bring food to older people or whatever we can do for others. I think it’s interesting and it’s something I didn’t really see before.”
To see more photos from Alex’s Stokey On Lockdown collection click here.
Follow Alex on instagram @alex_amoros
To see more of his photos visit www.alexamoros.com
