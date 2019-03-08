How tech is trumping bullies: Stoke Newington primary pupils trial virtual reality headsets to develop empathy

Children at the Olive School taking part in the virtual reality anti-bullying workshop. Archant

Primary school students have tackled bullying in unconventional fashion - by donning virtual reality headsets.

Pupils at The Olive School in Cazenove Road, Stoke Newington, received an interactive workshop on developing empathy from Daniel King of the Education Group.

Immersing themselves in a typical bullying scenario, students learnt how to resolve conflicts and manage their emotions.

Principal Caterina Park said: "The children were so exhilarated by the use of the latest technology to participate in the virtual reality anti-bullying workshop. One of our school's star values is about respect and treating others as we wish to be treated, so the workshop was a valuable lesson to the children about how to spot instances of bullying."

The workshop was developed with the Bullying Intervention Group to explore the backgrounds and motivations of characters in fictional bullying scenarios.