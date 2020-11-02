Stoke Newington pub impresses with quality of its real ales

The Rochester Castle's manager, Ralph Banda. Picture:The Rochester Castle The Rochester Castle

A Stoke Newington pub’s real ale has made it on the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

The Rochester Castle on Stoke Newington High Street impressed members of its local Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch with the quality of its pints and they got it listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2021.

CAMRA members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

The pub’s manager, Ralph Banda, said: “I am delighted that The Rochester Castle has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”