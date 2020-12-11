Published: 1:16 PM December 11, 2020

Melvyn Williams will be running 10k for charity on December 15. - Credit: Courtesy of Melvyn Williams

A Stoke Newington resident has set himself the challenge of running 10k for London homeless charity Streets Kitchen.

Melvyn Williams is 45 years old and a keen runner. - Credit: Counrtesy of Melvyn Williams

Keen runner and former Camden resident Melvyn Williams volunteers at the charity.

He said: “Christmas is coming up and it’s colder this time of year. Sleeping out on the street can cause people a lot of health problems so that is why I’m going to do my best to raise as much funds as I can, just to help people really and to help Streets Kitchen.”

READ MORE: Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

Melvyn plans to run solo on December 15 and record his time and distance on a fitness app.

He is an experienced runner but has recently started competing, completing runs like the Hackney Half marathon and ASICS London 10k.

READ MORE: Leyton man runs barefoot marathon across Hackney Marshes for charity

You may also want to watch:

“All my adult life I have always been into keeping fit and running but I only started running races last year, and then realized I’m pretty good.

“So, I’m going to take it up more seriously and I’m always going to do it for some good cause or charity.”





Previous charities Melvyn has run for include Cancer Research UK, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice and Changing Faces.

To sponsor Melvyn, visit Paypal.me/streetskitchen