Stoke Newington man to run 10k for homeless charity

Holly Chant

Published: 1:16 PM December 11, 2020   
Stoke Newingto runner Melvyn Williams running in a long-distance race.

Melvyn Williams will be running 10k for charity on December 15. - Credit: Courtesy of Melvyn Williams

A Stoke Newington resident has set himself the challenge of running 10k for London homeless charity Streets Kitchen.

Melvyn Williams running in a long-distance race

Melvyn Williams is 45 years old and a keen runner. - Credit: Counrtesy of Melvyn Williams

   

Keen runner and former Camden resident Melvyn Williams volunteers at the charity.

He said: “Christmas is coming up and it’s colder this time of year. Sleeping out on the street can cause people a lot of health problems so that is why I’m going to do my best to raise as much funds as I can, just to help people really and to help Streets Kitchen.”

Melvyn plans to run solo on December 15 and record his time and distance on a fitness app.

He is an experienced runner but has recently started competing, completing runs like the Hackney Half marathon and ASICS London 10k.

“All my adult life I have always been into keeping fit and running but I only started running races last year, and then realized I’m pretty good.

“So, I’m going to take it up more seriously and I’m always going to do it for some good cause or charity.”


Previous charities Melvyn has run for include Cancer Research UK, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice and Changing Faces.

To sponsor Melvyn, visit Paypal.me/streetskitchen

