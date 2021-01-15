News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Stoke Newington School looks to raise £60K for student laptops

Nicola Lewis

Published: 1:17 PM January 15, 2021   
Stoke Newington School. 

Stoke Newington School is fundraising to provide students with laptops amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Tim Crocker

One of Hackney’s largest comprehensive schools is fundraising for computers and equipment so all its students can learn from home during lockdown.

Stoke Newington School has already raised over £10,000 on its GoFundMe page, and is hoping to reach a target of £60,000.

Headteacher Zehra Jaffer said: “The pandemic has thrown a spotlight on the huge inequalities in our society, one of these being the digital divide.”

The third lockdown has created an uneven playing field for different students with varying accesses to technology.

Zehra added: “If our students do not have the right tools to access home learning, then they are inhibited from accessing and progressing in their learning.

"This is simply not fair or right.”

Ann Hepburn, chair of the school's PTA, praised fellow parent and fundraiser organiser Carola Emrich-Fisher for acting on the general “strength of feeling among parents and carers” to remedy this inequality.

Donate at https://uk.gofundme.com/f/laptops-for-sns-students-for-online-learning

