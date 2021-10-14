Published: 1:43 PM October 14, 2021

Stoke Newington's Location Location estate agency has put up a frightening werewolf display for locals. - Credit: Jason Heightman

A Hackney estate agency has transformed to frighten and entertain passers-by for Halloween.

On October 13, Location Location staff in Stoke Newington gave the shop a spooky werewolf themed makeover.

The agency on Stoke Newington Church Street has become the stuff of local legend for its impressive holiday displays.

"This was probably one of our most ambitious setups to date," said Jason Heightman, Location Location's marketing manager.

"Although we specialise in property, we prefer to use our window as a space to entertain and engage with the wider community."

The Halloween display is the agency's biggest and most ambitious so far. - Credit: Jason Heightman

You may also want to watch:

The Halloween display was created by Jason and his colleagues managing director Vicky Bibiris and content creator Adam Wawrety.

Jason added: "This is definitely the biggest display so far. Too big in fact, we had to build out the base of the window to accommodate it."