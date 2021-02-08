'Captain Tom's legacy will live on', say restaurant owner and his father

Published: 6:25 PM February 8, 2021

Dabirul Choudhury and his son, owner of Stoke Newington restaurant Yum Yum, Atique Choudhury. - Credit: Courtesy of the Choudhury Family

A Stoke Newington restaurant owner and his father have paid tribute to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 with Covid-19.

Owner of Hackney Thai restaurant Yum Yum Atique Choudhury paid his respects to the world war two veteran, who raised millions for NHS charities by walking laps in his garden.

His father, Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 101, raised over £400k during his own Ramadan walk inspired by the late Captain Tom who passed away on February 2.

Dabirul sent his condolences to Sir Tom Moore's family and his son, saying: "The legacy that he has left, it's an amazing legacy which will be there for generations and it is with deep regret that he has passed away in the fight against coronavirus."

Centenarian Dabirul Islam Choudhury became a London finalist for the Pride of Britain awards and received an OBE after he started walking laps in his communal gardens in Bow during Ramadan.

During the pandemic Atique has helped out byc providing thousands of meals for hospital workers.