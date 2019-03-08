Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

See you in 1,250 miles! Sophia sets off on epic walk for mental health

PUBLISHED: 19:01 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:01 03 July 2019

Charity walker Sophia Badger leaves N16 to walk to Rome. Picture: Polly Hancock

Charity walker Sophia Badger leaves N16 to walk to Rome. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

On Monday morning, Sophia Badger started her charity walk to Rome carrying just a 35-litre backpack.

Sophia, who lives in Stoke Newington, will be following the Via Francingena, a historical pilgrimage route based on a trip by an Archbishop of Canterbury. The 1,250-mile walk will go through England, France, Switzerland and Italy, and taking more than three months.

She was inspired to make the journey by tragic circumstances: two of her friends killed themselves last year.

Sophia decided to raise awareness (and cash) for mental health causes, and wanted to change the way mental health is discussed.

"They both had a history of mental health problems," she said, "but no one realised they were at that point where they didn't want to be here anymore.

"The trip is in their memory. It is something that they would've done."

She added: "We need to get to a place where we strip away the stigma and make people understand that it is normal to struggle with your mental health."

You may also want to watch:

At the time of publication, Sophia has raised £6,430 - which will increase to £7,595 with Gift Aid - for mental health charity Mind.

To prepare for the journey, Sophia, 36, has taken long walks through Hackney, planning her routes with the borough's green spaces in mind.

"I go from Stoke Newington to Clissold Park, up to the Castle Climbing Centre, around the reservoirs, to Springfield Park and along the Lee Valley Canal," she said. "It is a very green walk and that's what Hackney is great for."

Sophia will have to deal with the heatwave hitting mainland Europe and is planning on waking up at the crack of dawn to complete her miles early in the day and avoid the scorching sun.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge," she said.

"I feel like even if I didn't leave my front door I've achieved a lot and started a lot of conversations about mental health and raised a lot of money for Mind.

"I'll be devastated if I don't get to Rome but for me those two are the goals that are more important."

To sponsor Sophie, visit her fundraising page: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/allroadsleadtorome.

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Homerton crash: Minicab driver suffers serious injuries after BMW collision in Wick Lane

Wick Lane, Hackney. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coulson to step up and be O’s first-team skipper

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Middlesex can draw on positives at Derby

Middlesex's Dawid Malan (pic: John Walton/PA)

Tottenham Women prepare for life in top flight

Tottenham Hotspur Women's manager Karen Hills watches on before a match (pic: Wu's Photography).

Foyth’s hopes of winning Copa America over after Brazil loss

Tottenham Hotpsur's Juan Foyth is in Brazil with Argentina for the Copa America (pic: Mark Kerton/PA).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal don’t need Wilfried Zaha according to club legend David Seaman

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists