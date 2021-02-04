Published: 1:36 PM February 4, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM February 4, 2021

An alleged poker night in Hackney was shut down for breaching the Covid regulations - despite protestations from the 25 men present they were attending a wake.

Officers were called to a basement in Foulden Road just before 7pm on Tuesday (February 2), after neighbours reported concerns.

They said they found card gambling tables and gambling machines had been set up. Claims by attendees that the event was being held as a social gathering before someone's funeral were "not substantiated in any way", according to Scotland Yard.

Twenty-five men now face £800 fines over allegedly breaking rules designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PC Aimee Murton, from the Covid enforcement team, said: “This was a foolish and ignorant event to hold.

"Those there risked spreading the virus, which has already claimed countless lives across our city."

The potential fixed penalty notices (FPN) were reported digitally to be checked centrally by the Met to ensure there is sufficient evidence to support the alleged offence.