Stolen Stik sculptures returned to the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

Stik at the Curve Garden with the recovered artworks and Garden co-directors Brian Cumming and Marie Murray and their dog Holly stik

Three Stik sculptures worth over £300,000 have been returned to the Dalston Eastern Curve Garden nearly a year after they were stolen.

The street artist had donated the art works at the launch of the garden in Dalston Lane a decade ago.

But in November they were taken in a coordinated night-time raid just weeks after a similar sculpture raised £150,000 in a charity sale at the auction house Christie's.

The theft was reported to the Art Loss Register, and the return was secured because of a concerned collector, who wants to remain anonymous.

The register works with over 120 auction houses worldwide as well as dealers and art fairs to check the pieces they are selling against its database.

"That means that once these pieces had been registered with the Art Loss Register it would have been impossible to sell them on the open market," said James Ratcliffe.

"I am particularly pleased with this result as the theft of works that were donated by the artist to a community garden is a crime against that whole community, and we were happy to offer our assistance on a pro bono basis to help put this right."

"We were devastated when the sculptures were stolen, they have been with us since the beginning and we are overjoyed to have them back" said Marie Murray, co-director of the Curve Garden.

"I sometimes authenticate the sale of a public artwork if the proceeds go back to the community they were created for but this was not one of these occasions" added Stik.