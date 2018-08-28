Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA PA Wire/PA Images

People in Hackney are more likely to face stop and search, according to new figures released by the Met.

Some 619 people were subjected to stop and search by the police in November, up from 292 people in July.

Earlier this year Diane Abbott MP warned against the widespread adoption of stop and search in London in response to increasing violent crime:

“Evidence-based stop and search will always be an important weapon against all types of crime,” she wrote in the Gazette.

“But random stop and search has poisoned relationships between the police and the community, and in the end we need the cooperation of the community to deal with the issues.”

November saw the second highest number of stop-and-searches carried out in Hackney in the past two years.

In the same month Met commissioner Cressida Dick resisted pressure from the National Police Chiefs’ Council to ease restrictions on stop and search.