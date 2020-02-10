Search

Storm Ciara: Road closed as tree falls on car in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 08:39 10 February 2020

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

A tree was blown over in Grayling Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Hackney Police

A car was damaged by a falling tree in Stoke Newington as Storm Ciara battered the country on Sunday.

Grayling Road was closed due to the fallen tree near the junction with Lordship Road and Hackney police urged people to be careful on the streets.

Thousands of people across the country were left without electricity and sporting events were cancelled due to the storm. Flights were cancelled and rail providers warned people not to travel.

Amber warnings for wind across much of England and Wales were in place until 9pm, meaning damage to buildings, travel disruption and power cuts were expected.

Wales was hit by some of the strongest winds, with a 93mph gust recorded in Aberdaron, north-west Wales, and 86mph at Capel Curig in Snowdonia.

