Suede surprising fans with a secret gig performing under the name Crushed Kid at the Moth Club in Hackney Central - Credit: PA

Suede delighted fans with a surprise gig at a packed-out venue in Hackney, where they played their new album in full under the name of Crushed Kid.

Rumours of the intimate performance began swirling on social media last week when the unknown band were listed as performing at the Moth Club in Hackney Central and Manchester’s Deaf Institute on the venues' websites.

Tongues were set further wagging with a series of cryptic posts on Crushed Kid’s Instagram, showing obscured but familiar figures, and a photo posted by NME on Monday showing Suede’s equipment at the 300-capacity music club.

The clever wordplay did not fool fans and the band eventually burst onto stage for the sold-out gig at 9pm on Monday (September 5) at the Moth Club in Valette Street, launching straight into She Still Leads Me on - the roaring debut single from their ninth album Autofiction, due for release on September 16.

Frontman Brett Anderson greeted the packed venue, saying: “We are Crushed Kid. Thank you for coming. We love you so much.”

The band, who formed while Anderson was a student at University College London and were a major part of Camden's early '90s music scene, performed the new album in its entirety.

Their distinctive sound and energetic live performance wowed fans packed into the small room, with the Moth Club’s sparkly gold staging and patterned carpets providing an apt backdrop for the band’s wasted glam aesthetic.

Anderson, who writhed and hurled himself around the stage as if barely any time had passed since their heyday, has described Autofiction as the band’s “punk record”.

The band hurtled through the final album track, Turn Off Your Brain And Yell, before they exited, with Anderson shouting: “We have been Crushed Kid. You have been amazing."

No encores, no crowd-pleasing hits, just around 45 minutes of raw energy as they gave fans a taste of their latest songs and then left the stage leaving everyone wanting more.

The band will play a second “secret” gig at the Deaf Institute in Manchester on Tuesday evening, before embarking on a tour of record shops and intimate venues from September 15.

They will be playing at the Electric Ballroom in Camden High Street on September 16.

