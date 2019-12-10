Sutton and Sons fish and chip shop up for national innovation award

Sutton and Sons is one of three finalists in the 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards.

The chain which has shops in Stoke Newington, Islington and Hackney Central, is up against Fish City in Belfast and Penaluna's Famous Fish and Chips in Wales in the development and innovation category.

Judges looked for evidence of menu development and innovation when promoting healthier options, and assessed customer health awareness methods and employee training procedures.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive of Seafish, the public body that supports the seafood industry and which organises the awards, said: "The award recognises businesses that go above and beyond to showcase the nutritional value of fish and chips.

"These outstanding finalists are a credit to the industry and have worked hard to create menus which highlight versatility, healthy options and dietary requirements."

The winner will be announced in January.