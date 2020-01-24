Search

Sutton and Sons bags 'best multiple operator' prize at 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards

PUBLISHED: 17:28 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 24 January 2020

Danny and Hana Sutton from Sutton and Sons, picking up their award for the UK�s "best multiple fish and chip shop operator" from Ryan Baker from Middleton. Picture: National Fish and Chip Awards

National Fish & Chip Awards

Sutton and Sons has been crowned the UK's "best multiple fish and chip operator" at the 2020 National Fish and Chip Awards.

The chain which has shops in Stoke Newington, Islington and Hackney Central, beat two other shortlisted finalists in the competition which was open to businesses with three or more outlets.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry, said: "Running one successful fish and chip shop at the level required to win one of our awards is no easy task and requires constant effort day in day out.

"Running three or more outlets and maintaining such high standards across the board is an amazing achievement, and Sutton and Sons have managed it and more."

Businesses were assessed on their sustainable sourcing policies, menu development and innovation, staff training and wider marketing activity.

Judges made their decision on the quality of fish and chips and customer service provided by staff by a mystery dining visit to of all of Sutton & Sons' locations.

The National Fish & Chip Awards is a UK wide competition celebrating excellence in the fish and chip industry.

