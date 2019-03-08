Teenager charged with Somerford Grove murder of Tashaûn Aird, 15, and GBH attack on second victim

Tashaûn Aird met

Police have charged a teenager connection to the fatal stabbing of a child in Somerford Grove on May 3.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Romford, was yesterday charged with the murder of 15-year-old Hackney New School pupil Tashaûn Aird.

He was also charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent in relation to a second victim.

Williams-Reid is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

“Tragically Tashaûn could not be saved,” said Det Ch Insp Helen Rance, of the Met's homicide and major crime command, who is leading the investigation.

“A young man has lost his life, leaving behind a distraught family, while another remains in hospital. That is not right and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.”

Tashaûn, and his 16-year-old friend, who was also stabbed that night, were attacked following a fracas with another group of youths in a nearby park, police believe.

Members of the public tried to help save Tashaûn's life after he fled to Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington on Wednesday night.

Police fought to save his life at the scene while they waited for paramedics from London's Air Ambulance to arrive – but the child died at the scene just before 10pm.