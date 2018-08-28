Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Telereal Trillium’s given go-ahead to build luxury flats in Hackney Wick on former BT site

PUBLISHED: 11:25 27 December 2018

An artist's impression of the proposed block in Hackney Wick

An artist's impression of the proposed block in Hackney Wick

telerealtrillium

A 1.5-acre former BT depot site on Fish Island in Hackney Wick is set to be turned into a block of luxury flats.

Telereal Trillium, the largest privately owned property company in the UK, has been given planning permission to convert the land’s use from industrial to residential from the London Legacy Development Corporation.

There will be 145 apartments in four buildings at the proposed development 200 yards from Hackney Wick Overground station, of which just 50 will be “affordable”, along with 23,000 sq ft of commercial space at ground level.

BT is expected to vacate the site in the spring.

Steve Akeju, senior development manager at Telereal Trillium, said: “Following the widespread regeneration kick-started by the 2012 Olympics, Hackney has become a very popular area for tech and creative industries as well as new homebuyers. We are delighted to move forward with our plans which will help create opportunities and offer much-needed housing to the area.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Premier League: Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Five-star Spurs dismantle Bournemouth to move above City and into second

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son scores his side's fifth goal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists