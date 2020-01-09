Tenants feel 'unsafe' after fire breaks out above The Diner in Dalston

Fire crews at the scene of the fire. Picture: Mihret Zeratsion Archant

An electrical fault caused a fire above The Diner restaurant in Dalston on Sunday afternoon.

The damage caused by the fire. Picture: Mihret Zeratsion The damage caused by the fire. Picture: Mihret Zeratsion

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the scene, at the junction of Kingsland Road and Dalston Lane.

No one was injured in the fire, but a tenant in one of the 17 flats said she and her neighbours do not feel safe.

Mihret Zeratsion, 59, has lived in the block for 10 years and called 999 when she was arriving home and saw the fire breaking out above the restaurant sign.

She said: "I thought it was in my room but it was the room next door. The alarm was not working.

"The safety officer from the fire brigade checked to see if it needed to be evacuated but it was okay. The fire was between the restaurant and the flats. I think it was caused by a leak messing with the wires."

The building hit the headlines in November when a giant advert wrapped around the outside, blocking sunlight to the flats, was finally removed after a community campaign.

Safety issues were also raised at the time and Hackney Council vowed to investigate the living conditions and take action against the landlord if they found it was substandard. The Gazette asked the council for the results of the investigation but has received no response.

Mihret added: "Nobody feels safe in that place, I'm not safe. I've had no water or heating for 11 days either.

"It's unsuitable accommodation for me. The place doesn't have a lift and I have to struggle to climb the stairs."