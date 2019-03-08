TfL announces plans for Cycleway linking Dalston to Clapton

An artist's impression of Lea Bridge Roundabout. Picture: High Level Photography High Level Photography

Transport chiefs have announced plans for the first phase of a Cycleway scheme linking Dalston and Clapton - and say improvements to Lea Bridge Roundabout will follow.

TfL wants people to have their say on the proposals, which form part of a 3km route linking Hackney to the "Mini-Holland" programme in Waltham Forest.

The first phase, between Dalston and Powell Road, includes cycle crossings on the A10 with links to Cycle Superhighway 1 (CS1), new and updated pedestrian crossings, banning vehicles turning into Sandringham Road from Kingsland High Street, changes to parking and improved public spaces.

Hackney's transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "Hackney is London's capital of cycling, with a higher cycling rate than any other borough, the most modal filters, and the largest amount of cycle storage, but we need to make it even easier for people to use their bikes.

"I'd urge people to have a look at the plans and get in touch with TfL to let them know what they think."

Following this consultation, which runs until September 9, another will take place on the second phase of the scheme, which features protected cycle tracks and improvements to the roundabout in Clapton.

The new route would complement Hackney Council's Liveable Neighbourhood proposals for protected cycle tracks in Mare Street.

Walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said: "By reducing car use and making our streets greener we will also ensure our streets are more accessible and welcoming."

TfL has also announced its work to add protected space for people cycling to CS1 in Balls Pond Road will finally begin later this year.

Have your say on the plans here.