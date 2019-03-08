TfL outlines plans for new cycle route from Hackney to Isle of Dogs

Cyclists in London Fields. Hackney Council

Transport chiefs have laid out their plans for a new cycle route from Hackney to the Isle of Dogs.

The 7.5km route, 5.6km of which will feature segregated lanes, is the first to be consulted on from the six Sadiq Khan announced last year under plans to improve cycling across 25 areas of the capital.

TfL has now urged people to have their say on the plans for the route, which will connect to existing routes in Hackney and Tower Hamlets including CS2, CS3 and Quietway 2.

There would be traffic reduction measures, such as restricting Grove Road through Victoria Park to bikes, buses and taxis from 7am to 7pm.

Hackney's deputy mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci said: "In Hackney, more people than any other London borough commute to work by bike, but we want to make cycling as accessible as possible for everyone.

"This proposed route would mean more people can start to cycle for all or part of their journey."

London's walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman, said: "For the health and prosperity of our city it is essential we get more people walking and cycling as part of their everyday routine."

Two other routes outlined in Sadiq Khan's £142million project will pass through Hackney. One will see a 3km route linking the City to Waltham Forest by filling the gap between Lea Bridge Road and Cycle Superhighway 1 (CS1) at Dalston. The other will see the Hackney stretch of Seven Sisters Road form part of the route linking Tottenham Hale to Camden.

Simon Munk, Infrastructure Campaigner at the London Cycling Campaign, said: "To cut air pollution, tackle climate change and create a healthier city it is vital everyone - residents, landowners and local stakeholders - work together to ensure this route is high-quality and goes where people want to, from key employment centres to schools and shops."

To have your say on the plans click here.