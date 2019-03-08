TfL proposes left turn ban into Dalston Lane in plans to make Dalston Junction safer

Dalston Junction:Picture Ken Mears Archant

TfL is consulting on plans to implement major safety improvements at five dangerous London junctions - including the one at Kingsland Road and Balls Pond Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The public is invited to give their thoughts on its plans for Dalston Junction, which will see traffic travelling down Kingsland Road towards the City prevented from turning left into Dalston Lane. TfL believes this will reduce the danger to cyclists.

Crossings and footways will be widened, a pedestrian crossing will be raised and Kingsland Passage will be closed under the plans, which it claims will create an opportunity for "urban realm improvements" and a safer area for pedestrians and cyclists on the A10.

You may also want to watch:

Work could get underway on the five junctions in the next 12 months, subject to consultation, and is being funded by TfL's £2.3bn Healthy Streets programme. The other junctions are in Kennington Park Road, East India Dock Road, Edgware Road and Clapham Road.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "We know that a disproportionate number of serious injuries and fatalities on London's roads occur at junctions, so it is vital we continue transforming junctions to make sure they are set up and designed around the safety of people walking and cycling.

"Not only will this investment reduce road danger but it will give more Londoners across our city the confidence to cycle and walk as part of their everyday routine."

To comment visit consultations.tfl.gov.uk.