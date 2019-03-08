Search

Advanced search

TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

PUBLISHED: 17:54 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 22 October 2019

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL

Archant

Transport chiefs have published their latest proposals for a new Cycleway linking Dalston and Walthamstow.

An artist's impression of the new segregated lanes by Millfields Park. Picture: TfLAn artist's impression of the new segregated lanes by Millfields Park. Picture: TfL

TfL's new route aims to make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians and includes segregated tracks around Lea Bridge Roundabout, Kenninghall Road and Lea Bridge Road.

It will link with the mini-Holland scheme, which has created more than 8km of segregated lanes in Waltham Forest, and also tie in with the plans for segregated tracks in Mare Street.

You may also want to watch:

The 3km route is one of 25 in areas identified by TfL as having the best potential for increase cycling figures.

The first stage was announced last month, and now the second stage is out for feedback. It includes an overhaul of the roundabout, a new path in Millfields Park and Powell Road being blocked to vehicles at the junction of Kenningall Road.

Have your say at consultations.tfl.gov.uk/cycling/lea-bridge-to-dalston by November 29.

Simon Munk of the London Cycling Campaign, said: "We're very excited to see this vital link move forward, including much needed improvements to the hostile Lea Bridge Road roundabout."

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, added: "These improvements would enable many more people to walk and cycle by linking Lea Bridge and Clapton, and connecting to new and planned routes across the capital."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

Businessman is back On the Wagon with his non-alcoholic beers

Michael Stankard and some of the beers he sells at his stall in Chatsworth Road Market, lower Clapton. Picture: Marcus Ring

Thousands of kilos of food dumped outside Dalston home demonstrates the ‘staggering’ amount of food Londoners waste

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Stoke Newington rapist who attacked victim with a hammer is jailed for 13 years

Rapist Ryan Bruce.

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after ‘frenzied’ knife attack

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

Businessman is back On the Wagon with his non-alcoholic beers

Michael Stankard and some of the beers he sells at his stall in Chatsworth Road Market, lower Clapton. Picture: Marcus Ring

Thousands of kilos of food dumped outside Dalston home demonstrates the ‘staggering’ amount of food Londoners waste

The amount of food binned by just 14 households in one year has been arranged outside a house in Colvestone Crescent. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

Amhurst Road blaze: Fire crews rescue woman from burning block of flats

Amhurst Road. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says league has changed since his time at Plymouth

Carl Fletcher has been named the new Leyton Orient head coach (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Arsenal club-record signing Pepe improving according to Emery

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Emery claims Arsenal ‘deserved more’ despite disappointing display in Sheffield United defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Embleton says it’s ‘funny’ Fletcher’s first match in charge is at old club

Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands (pic Simon O'Connor)

Pochettino aims to end speculation with improved Spurs showing against Red Star

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino during the game with Watford. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists