TfL reveals plans for cycling lanes on Lea Bridge Roundabout as part of Dalston to Walthamstow route

How the Lea Bridge Roundabout could look. Picture: TfL Archant

Transport chiefs have published their latest proposals for a new Cycleway linking Dalston and Walthamstow.

An artist's impression of the new segregated lanes by Millfields Park. Picture: TfL An artist's impression of the new segregated lanes by Millfields Park. Picture: TfL

TfL's new route aims to make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians and includes segregated tracks around Lea Bridge Roundabout, Kenninghall Road and Lea Bridge Road.

It will link with the mini-Holland scheme, which has created more than 8km of segregated lanes in Waltham Forest, and also tie in with the plans for segregated tracks in Mare Street.

The 3km route is one of 25 in areas identified by TfL as having the best potential for increase cycling figures.

The first stage was announced last month, and now the second stage is out for feedback. It includes an overhaul of the roundabout, a new path in Millfields Park and Powell Road being blocked to vehicles at the junction of Kenningall Road.

Have your say at consultations.tfl.gov.uk/cycling/lea-bridge-to-dalston by November 29.

Simon Munk of the London Cycling Campaign, said: "We're very excited to see this vital link move forward, including much needed improvements to the hostile Lea Bridge Road roundabout."

Will Norman, London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, added: "These improvements would enable many more people to walk and cycle by linking Lea Bridge and Clapton, and connecting to new and planned routes across the capital."