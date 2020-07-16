Search

7 of the best burger bars in Hackney

PUBLISHED: 17:41 16 July 2020

The best burger joints in Hackney. Image: Getty

The best burger joints in Hackney. Image: Getty

Archant

A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - anytime is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in Hackney.

Honest Burgers

14-16 Bradbury St, Dalston, N16 8JN

Boujee, hefty burgers made from British beef and serving local craft beers. All burgers come with the moreish rosemary seasoned chips and vegetarians and vegans have a few options to choose from.

Beer and Burger

464 Kingsland Rd, Dalston, E8 4AE

Offers a selection of craft beers and gourmet burgers and dirty sides such as mac balls, dirty fries and buffalo wings. Open late. The Dalston store currently only open for takeaway or delivery.

The Vurger Co

Unit 9, Avant Garde Building, 6 Richmix Square, Cygnet Street, Shoreditch, E1 6LD

A burger chain that is 100 per cent plant-based, right down to the house-made cumin mayo. Also has a shakes menu, which are all made from almond or soy milk.

Temple of Seitan

5 Morning Lane, Hackney, E9 6NA

A celiac’s nightmare but a haven for vegetarians and vegans, especially when on the way home from the pub. The all vegan menu (including the mac n cheese) really hits the spot in a way many veggie burgers don’t. Go for the faux-chicken burgers, but maybe take them away as seating is limited.

Burger and Beyond

147 Shoreditch High St, Hackney, E1 6JE

Gourmet burgers boasting condiments such as marronaise, burnt butter mayo and miso maple butter for a boujee finishing touch. There’s a cocktail, beer and wine list too. Burgers are also available to takeaway.

Filthy Buns at The Three Compasses

99 Dalston Lane, Dalston, E8 1NH

A friendly, local pub that pulls a fun crowd and serves up indulgent burgers that go down a treat with a pint or two. You might think peanut butter has no place on a burger but trust me, it does.

Number 90

90 Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, E9 5LN

Canal-side bar and restaurant, and gallery and band venue. Craft beer, decadent burgers, cheesy, curly and courgette fries. Back on the menu are 2-4-1 Burgers every Thursday and 2-4-1 cocktails on Fridays until 10pm.

