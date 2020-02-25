The Crown and Castle will be returning to Dalston as a pub

After spending some of its long history as a noodle bar and then a diner, the Crown and Castle will be returning to its roots and re-opening as a gastropub in March.

Bar Works, an independent pub and bar group with sites across London, owns The Diner chain as well as former Hackney office block turned sprawling food venue Mare Street Market.

Work has already begun to restore the building and rebrand it as a gastropub.

At the corner of Kingsland High Street and Dalston The Crown and Castle's prominent pub front has been a permanent feature for over two centuries in a Dalston landscape which has changed considerably in recent times.

The Crown and Castle is being restored and will re-open in March. Picture: Andre Langlois The Crown and Castle is being restored and will re-open in March. Picture: Andre Langlois

The pub opened in 1818 under what is thought to be a different name but by 1869 it was known as the Crown and Castle and was acquired first by Combe's Brewery and then Watney, Combe and Reid - a leading London brewery at the time.

The building's façade is now in full view after a giant advertisement was pulled down in November last year.