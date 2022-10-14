News
Photographer documents life on Hackney Marshes
- Credit: Freya Najade
A book documenting Hackney Marshes through photography will be published next week.
The Hackney Marshes is by Freya Najade and will be published on October 20 by Hoxton Mini Press.
Freya is originally from Germany but has lived in central Hackney for the past 15 years.
Freya said the book is a "natural progression from my previous book, Along the Hackney Canal".
She said: "I guess the reason I fell so in love with the marshes was there was this conflict. You have this very beautiful and pristine natural world, which I tried to capture through people cycling into the sunset, people bathing in the river or beautiful meadows.
"But then, we are in the middle of a super metropolis where I think about nine million people live. Obviously, those people have also left their mark so I've also tried to capture that side too. There's wheat growing on concrete, or disposed ice cubes, or rubbish in the middle of the park."
Hackney Marshes borders the River Lee, in between Clapton and Leyton.
Most Read
- 1 Amber alert on national blood stocks: O neg and O pos donations needed
- 2 Hackney Council refunds parking fine issued to dead woman's car
- 3 Man charged after triple stabbing
- 4 Increased age of eligibility for 60-plus photo card being considered by TfL
- 5 Photographer documents life on Hackney Marshes
- 6 Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting eight girls on buses
- 7 £300k revamp for Newington Green pub
- 8 Martin Lewis blasts Deliveroo for adding 'buy now pay later' option
- 9 Hackney photos to be auctioned in foodbank fundraiser
- 10 Hundreds of bikers protest council's proposed transport tax changes
"I wanted to capture how nature is always somehow shining through but there's also a melancholia in each picture - a little more of a poetic element," Freya added.
She said the photographs in the book have been taken over the course of six years.
"I also photograph people who are going to the marshes. I've been visiting them for such a long time and I was always amazed by how few people go there."
Freya said that during the pandemic more people started visiting the marshes.
She said she is drawn to the marshes "because it's such a vast green space and it feels almost like you're by the sea".
"I feel a sense of freedom and peace when I'm there."
The introduction for the book has been written by Rosalind Jana, an arts, culture and fashion writer who has written for Vogue and Apollo.
The Hackney Marshes can be pre-ordered at www.hoxtonminipress.com/products/pre-order-hackney-marshes.