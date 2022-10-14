Photographer documents life on Hackney Marshes

News

Freya's book is compiled of photos taken over a six-year span - Credit: Freya Najade

A book documenting Hackney Marshes through photography will be published next week.

The Hackney Marshes is by Freya Najade and will be published on October 20 by Hoxton Mini Press.

Freya is originally from Germany but has lived in central Hackney for the past 15 years.

Freya said the book is a "natural progression from my previous book, Along the Hackney Canal".

The book is being released later this month - Credit: Freya Najade

She said: "I guess the reason I fell so in love with the marshes was there was this conflict. You have this very beautiful and pristine natural world, which I tried to capture through people cycling into the sunset, people bathing in the river or beautiful meadows.

"But then, we are in the middle of a super metropolis where I think about nine million people live. Obviously, those people have also left their mark so I've also tried to capture that side too. There's wheat growing on concrete, or disposed ice cubes, or rubbish in the middle of the park."

Hackney Marshes borders the River Lee, in between Clapton and Leyton.

People enjoying a picnic on the marshes - Credit: Freya Najade

"I wanted to capture how nature is always somehow shining through but there's also a melancholia in each picture - a little more of a poetic element," Freya added.

A cricketer looks on - Credit: Freya Najade

She said the photographs in the book have been taken over the course of six years.

"I also photograph people who are going to the marshes. I've been visiting them for such a long time and I was always amazed by how few people go there."

Freya said she wanted to capture "how nature is always somehow shining through" - Credit: Freya Najade

Freya said that during the pandemic more people started visiting the marshes.

She said she is drawn to the marshes "because it's such a vast green space and it feels almost like you're by the sea".

"I feel a sense of freedom and peace when I'm there."

Cyclists wind their way through the marshes - Credit: Freya Najade

The introduction for the book has been written by Rosalind Jana, an arts, culture and fashion writer who has written for Vogue and Apollo.

The Hackney Marshes can be pre-ordered at www.hoxtonminipress.com/products/pre-order-hackney-marshes.