Hoxton pub where Franz Ferdinand and Florence and the Machine played keeps live music licence - but must now close at 11pm

The Macbeth pub has had its hours cut back by Hackney Council's licensing chiefs, but is still allowed to host live gigs.

Police officers had recommended closing times of 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on weekends for the Hoxton Street venue.

And they wanted councillors to revoke its license to operate as a music venue altogether.

Manager Mark Robinson warned would lead to its complete closure.

He also warned six years ago that the building of nine flats behind the pub would spark noise complaints and lead to it being shut down. Those flats are still being built now.

But complaints from existing neighbours about noise and public urination led the council to review its licence.

The pub where Franz Ferdinand and Florence and the Machine once played used to be allowed to open from 7am until 1am weekdays and 2am at the weekend, but now can't open before 9am in the morning and must close by midnight Monday to Thursday and 1am weekends.

In other news, the pub has secured a £15,000 grant from Arts Council England (ACE) to develop its cultural programme through the organisation's Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund.