Search

Advanced search

Hoxton pub where Franz Ferdinand and Florence and the Machine played keeps live music licence - but must now close at 11pm

PUBLISHED: 09:31 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 19 September 2019

The Macbeth pub in 70 Hoxton Street.

The Macbeth pub in 70 Hoxton Street.

Archant

The Macbeth pub has had its hours cut back by Hackney Council's licensing chiefs, but is still allowed to host live gigs.

Police officers had recommended closing times of 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on weekends for the Hoxton Street venue.

And they wanted councillors to revoke its license to operate as a music venue altogether.

Manager Mark Robinson warned would lead to its complete closure.

You may also want to watch:

He also warned six years ago that the building of nine flats behind the pub would spark noise complaints and lead to it being shut down. Those flats are still being built now.

But complaints from existing neighbours about noise and public urination led the council to review its licence.

The pub where Franz Ferdinand and Florence and the Machine once played used to be allowed to open from 7am until 1am weekdays and 2am at the weekend, but now can't open before 9am in the morning and must close by midnight Monday to Thursday and 1am weekends.

In other news, the pub has secured a £15,000 grant from Arts Council England (ACE) to develop its cultural programme through the organisation's Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund.

Related articles

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Council awaits test results after 10 ducks found dead in Clapton Pond

four out of the ten dead ducks found in Clapton Pond. Picture: Natasha Cox

Most Read

Upper Clapton fire: Woman rescued as blaze destroys balconies at block of flats overlooking Millfields Park

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Upper Clapton. Picture: @LondonFire

County lines in Hackney: Drug dealing rapper ASCO and four others facing combined 41 years behind bars

Asfa Allen, known by his stage name Asco. Picture: Met Police

Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits Kooltherm K15 insulation wouldn’t be used now

The Kings Crescent Estate opposite Clissold Park. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Xavien Russell: Top Boy actor pushed off a roof has feet on ground as he heads to Hollywood

The cast of Top Boy - not on a Hackney Homes' towerblock because the council banned them from filming on their property in the borough

Council awaits test results after 10 ducks found dead in Clapton Pond

four out of the ten dead ducks found in Clapton Pond. Picture: Natasha Cox

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pochettino urges Tottenham to tighten up defensively

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Homerton man with ‘vile and obnoxious views about women’ jailed after attacking and threatening to kill partner

Mohammed Ahmed. Picture: Met Police

Hoxton pub where Franz Ferdinand and Florence and the Machine played keeps live music licence - but must now close at 11pm

The Macbeth pub in 70 Hoxton Street.

Hackney Council praised by clothing reuse charity as report reveals rise of commercially-run textile banks

A Traid clothes bank. Picture: Peter Kelleher

Police appeal after man’s leg broken in Stoke Newington hit and run

Springdale Road. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists