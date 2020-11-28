The online pub keeping spirits high and raising funds for the National Autistic Society during lockdown

Published: 11:24 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 8:47 PM December 7, 2020

An online pub has raised £7,215 for the National Autistic Society since the start of the first lockdown - and hopes to add to that with another Dance for Autism event.

The Nobody Inn was launched on Facebook in March by Hackney locals Tony Hassan, Danny Alexis and Cassie Shortlander, and now has around 9,200 members.

It hosts events such as talent shows, fitness classes and Dance for Autism events to raise money for charities, while keeping spirits high in the community.

The Dance for Autism event will feature DJs on Facebook Live on December 5.

The founders chose to raise money for the National Autistic Society because Danny and Cassie’s son is autistic. Tony said the charity “is very close to their heart”.

Kate Vickers, head of supporter fundraising at the National Autistic Society, said: “Thank you so much to everyone at Nobody Inn pub for supporting us during this difficult time.

“Like many other charities, we’re facing huge financial challenges due to the pandemic – particularly because of cancelled fundraising events. Generous donations like this help us to fill the gap and continue our vital information, support and advice services. These are more important than ever right now, with so many autistic children, adults and their families struggling because of the pandemic.”

READ MORE: Haggerston brain injury charity challenges community in fundraising campaign

READ MORE: Hoxton artists found new ways to make and sell art during the coronavirus lockdown

You may also want to watch:

Tony said they began the community to help people struggling during the lockdown.

“It’s a place for everyone to come and speak about their day, and feel like they’re not alone,” he said.

He added that he has received calls during the lockdown about people struggling with mental health and having suicidal thoughts, and that they wanted to support as many people as they can.

If you need help, call the Samaritans at 116 123.