Charity prints by Hackney artist celebrate Italy's Euro 2020 win and raise money

Published: 4:11 PM July 16, 2021

Hackney artist Dave Buonaguidi has commemorated Italy's Euro 2020 win and all proceeds of his exclusive Notti Magiche prints will go to Covid charities in England. - Credit: Dave Buonaguidi

A Hackney artist has commemorated Italy's Euro 2020 triumph and all proceeds of his exclusive prints will go to Covid charities in England.

Artist Dave Buonaguidi, also known as Real Hackney Dave, was commissioned by global football website Goal.

The site will be selling the Italy charity prints inspired by an Italian football anthem called Notti Magiche, or Magical Nights.

All money raised b the prints will be donated to Covid relief charities.

London-based artist Buonaguidi, who is part Italian, is renowned for his screen prints, printing onto materials he finds and using advertising techniques to create evocative pieces that connect in an emotive and often humorous ways.

The Italy prints are signed by the artist and include the three gold stars representing the winning magical nights Italy enjoyed during Euro 2020 in Rome, Munich and London.

You may also want to watch:

Notti Magiche was the anthem for Italia 90 and resurfaced for Euro 2020 when Italy’s supporters sung it after Italy’s final group game against Wales.



Italy national team manager Roberto Mancini said at the time: "It was nice to hear the Stadio Olimpico singing Notti Magiche. It brought us back a few years when we were all younger and we felt an extraordinary love for the national team.”



Pete Liffen, Executive Creative Director at Footballco, Goal’s parent company, added: “While we wanted to celebrate Italy clinching the European championship, we felt no country deserves to lose such a final after the last 18 months of hardship. We wanted to find a way to celebrate one team's victory while also contributing to the Covid relief efforts of the other country.

"Goal is a global football publisher and we recognise that while our friends and colleagues in Italy are celebrating we know the opposite is happening in England.”



One thousand digital copies of Buonaguidi's Notti Magiche print are available for £40 while 20 handmade prints are on sale for £250. Both versions are available from goalnottimagiche.com

Find out more about The Real Hackney Dave at www.realhackneydave.com







