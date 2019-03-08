Search

The Wern picks up micro-business of the year award from the Federation of Small Businesses

PUBLISHED: 15:29 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 16 July 2019

Lucy Wern and her partner Hadrien Chatelet, who is also her business partner at The Wern Ltd. Picture: FSB

Lucy Wern

An "affordable" PR company has been declared the "micro-business of the year" by the Federation of Small Businesses.

The Wern was one of 11 businesses recognised in the Celebrating Small Business Awards run by the FSB, a business organisation which represents small and medium-sized firms.

Lucy Werner drew on 15-years' working for PR agencies before she set up her own consultancy five years ago, for entrepreneurs and businesses who couldn't afford high PR agency rates. Now The Wern has become a communications teaching and training hub.

Lucy said: "Receiving the London regional award has confirmed to me that I can succeed in juggling motherhood whilst building a business and I think that is an important message for other parents in that they can do the same.

After the birth of my first son, I realised that success for me was actually about helping as many other small business owners grow their business."

