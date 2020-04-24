Search

There With You: Hackney Giving supports community groups with £3,000 grants

PUBLISHED: 16:30 24 April 2020

Hackney Giving £15,000 worth of grants to front-line organisations helping Hackney residents during coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Hackney Giving

Hackney Giving

A relaunched community grant organisation has given £15,000 to five front-line groups helping Hackney residents access the food and supplies they need during the coronavirus crisis.

Hackney Giving has provided £3,000 grants to African Community School (CAN) in Dalston, Mare Street’s Cambridge Heath Salvation Army, Community African Network, Day-Mer Turkish and Kurdish Community Centre in Stoke Newington and the Schonfeld Foundation.

Oladapo Awosokanre from Community African Network said, “We’re really happy to be a beneficiary of a Hackney Giving grant. CAN represents the African community in Hackney and the grant will go a long way in helping people during the crisis, especially families that have very little income, people with no recourse to public funds as well as elderly people that can’t go out during the lockdown.”

Hackey Giving has raised £18,000 so far to support Hackney’s voluntary and community groups.

The grant organisation is run by Hackney Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) and relaunched this year to help with the Covid-19 crisis.

For more information on how to apply for grants visit http://hackneygiving.org.uk/apply/apply-to-the-coronavirus-response-fund/

To make a donation click here https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=hackneygiving

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

