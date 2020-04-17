There With You: Hackney Wick chef raises money to feed her community

Zoe is also giving out care packages to people who have been made redundant in hospitality and key workers in Hackney Wick.

A Hackney Wick local is using her catering company to provide some of the most vulnerable people in her community with free hot meals.

Zoe's Ghana kitchen is sending modern Ghanaian and West African meals to people in Hackney and Bow.

Founder and chef of Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, Zoe Adjonyoh, is teaming up with local providers such as St Paul’s Church on Roman Road to help supply and deliver hot meals and mini-well being kits to people who might have difficulties cooking and shopping for food during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told the Gazette: “My priority is to keep my kitchen functioning so we can serve as many people in the community as possible for the next few months.”

Like many others, Zoe’s African food business has suffered from the lockdown as she’s not eligible to apply for a government loan based on the rateable value of her company but she’s driven to keep her kitchen open and help people like her father who suffers with his mental health and has underlying health issues. He was the inspiration for starting the project as she didn’t want people to fall through the cracks and find themselves without support.

“Right now it’s about helping, connecting and nourishing people and making sure everybody is looked after,” she said.

Zoe's Ghana Kithen is sending self-care kits whilst also highlighting the amazing health benefits of West African ingredients such as Moringa, Baobab and Fonio.

She started her business in 2010 at Hackney Wicked Arts Festival and it went on to become the first modern West African restaurant in London in 2015 at Pop Brixton. She says she is proud her business has inspired the likes of Jollof Box in Dalston, Krio Kanteen and many others to open their own African food businesses.

She has launched a fundraiser to keep her community kitchen running and to pay staff.

To donate to Zoe’s and her fundraiser click here.

Click here to find out more about Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen



In 2010 during Hackney Wicked Arts Festival Zoe started her catering business and it went on to be the first Modern West African restaurant in London in 2015 at Pop Brixton.