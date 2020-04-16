There With You: Send us your NHS tributes and thankyous
PUBLISHED: 15:10 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 16 April 2020
Holly Chant
The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause and clamour of pots and pans resonating throughout Hackney every Thursday night at 8pm.
It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.
We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, with pictures and videos of the NHS weekly applause and any other ways people are paying tribute to workers on the frontline.
We will then compile all your declarations of appreciation and support for publication in both our print editions and online.
Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to holly.chant@archant.co.uk
Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from and if possible, keep any video submissions to about 10 seconds or less.
