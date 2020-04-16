There With You: Send us your NHS tributes and thankyous

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:10 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 16 April 2020

The Clap For Our Carers campaign is asking the public to give a national round of applause for NHS staff on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Holly Chant

The Clap For Our Carers campaign is asking the public to give a national round of applause for NHS staff on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Holly Chant

Holly Chant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause and clamour of pots and pans resonating throughout Hackney every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, with pictures and videos of the NHS weekly applause and any other ways people are paying tribute to workers on the frontline.

We will then compile all your declarations of appreciation and support for publication in both our print editions and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to holly.chant@archant.co.uk

Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from and if possible, keep any video submissions to about 10 seconds or less.

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Coronavirus: 85 deaths at Homerton Hospital as Hackney cases pass 500

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to Hackney Orthodox Jewish leader Rabbi Avrohom Pinter who has died of Covid-19

Rabbi Avraham Pinter, the Principal of the Yesodey Hatorah Senior Girls School in Stamford Hill. Picture: PA Media

Jogger turns exercise into art with animal-shaped running routes

The keen runner made a special Easter themed bunny for the holiday and has also created turtle, cat and chicken shaped routes. Picture: Strava

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Carer, 61, mugged in Stamford Hill on way to work on Easter Sunday

Rosie Shardlow.

