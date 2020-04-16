There With You: Send us your NHS tributes and thankyous

The Clap For Our Carers campaign is asking the public to give a national round of applause for NHS staff on the front-line of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Holly Chant Holly Chant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause and clamour of pots and pans resonating throughout Hackney every Thursday night at 8pm.

Incredible #ClapForCarers tonight in Hackney, lovely to see the so many in the street opening their doors & coming out for carers, the NHS and all those supporting the most vulnerable!



More #HackneySpirit and sorry for the bad



Uplifting end to the day! https://t.co/yzJQTkFYF0 pic.twitter.com/ccIwjkzpSr — Mayor of Hackney (@mayorofhackney) March 26, 2020

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, with pictures and videos of the NHS weekly applause and any other ways people are paying tribute to workers on the frontline.

We will then compile all your declarations of appreciation and support for publication in both our print editions and online.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to holly.chant@archant.co.uk

Please identify your name in the video message and where you are from and if possible, keep any video submissions to about 10 seconds or less.

