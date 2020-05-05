There With You: Yard Sale offers a year of free pizza to ‘Legend of Lockdown’

Yard Sale Pizza was launched in 2014 in Lower Clapton Road. Archant

A pizza restaurant is honouring local heroes who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the coronavirus lockdown with a year’s supply of free pizza.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hackney’s Yard Sale has launched the Legends of Lockdown campaign, asking the public to nominate someone they think deserves one of five gold Notorious YSP cards, entitling them to free food for 12 months.

They could be a key worker, a community volunteer or anyone else who has worked wonders during the pandemic.

Yard Sale, which has branches in Clapton, Hackney Road and Finsbury Park, said: “We think now more than ever is a time to share the love, and appreciation for those who have gone out of their way to do something good in these extremely difficult times.

“We want you to tell us about someone special who you think deserves to win one of these cards. All you need to do is nominate your legend, tell us a bit about them, why they should win and select the shop that is their local Yard Sale.”

Yard Sale has already raised £15,000 through a crowdfunder to give free pizza to NHS workers on the frontline.

Nominations opened on Tuesday for one week. Visit yardsalepizza.com for more.