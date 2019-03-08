Search

Third consultation launches over Stoke Newington road closures

PUBLISHED: 16:41 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 06 September 2019

The proposals aim to tackle rat-running and dangerous driving and make the streets better for walking and cycling. Picture: Hackney Council

The proposals aim to tackle rat-running and dangerous driving and make the streets better for walking and cycling. Picture: Hackney Council

Archant

A third consultation has been launched on the hugely divisive plans to close roads in Stoke Newington to make them better for walking and cycling.

The proposals aim to tackle rat-running and dangerous driving and make the streets better for walking and cycling. Picture: Hackney CouncilThe proposals aim to tackle rat-running and dangerous driving and make the streets better for walking and cycling. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council wants to shut Brighton Road, Walford Road and Nevill Road to rat-run traffic to clean up the toxic air and reduce the dangerous driving that blights the residential streets around Cycle Superhighway 1 (CS1) in N16.

But that plan, unveiled way back in 2017, ignited a furious PR campaign from parents at William Patten Primary School in Church Street that has now spread to four other schools - Grasmere, Shacklewell, Newington Green and St Mary's.

They say the move would simply push traffic onto Church Street and pollute their kids. Hundreds of parents and children turned out to protest against the plans in April.

You may also want to watch:

As a result of the backlash, the council commissioned lengthy modelling work.

It shows traffic and pollution increasing on main roads around the scheme, but health chiefs believe this would be all but entirely mitigated by a greener bus fleet that is already being rolled out, green walls around schools, the introduction of "school street" rush hour traffic bans, and the rollout in 2021 of Sadiq Khan's ultra-low emission zone across the borough.

In April the council agreed to go back to the public to hear their views anyway. And since then it has successfully bid to the Mayor of London's Air Quality Fund to reduce traffic in Church Street and proposed to introduce its School Streets scheme at William Patten and St Mary's schools.

Town hall environment and transport chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "These proposals are aimed at reducing traffic on roads which currently suffer from rat-running and aggressive driving, and improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists an area that has seen 51 crashes resulting in injury from September 2015 to September 2018, not to mention countless others that haven't been reported.

"I'd urge everyone to have their say on the proposals for the Walford Road area."

People can have their say here until October 25. There is a drop-in event at Stoke Newington Town Hall on September 24 from 3pm to 8pm.

