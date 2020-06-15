Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi: Third man arrested over fatal Nightingale Estate shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police

A third man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Oluwamayowa ‘Samson’ Adeyemi on the Nightingale Estate.

Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police Detectives release image of large Volvo estate believed to be linked to the murder of Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, who was known as Samson, was shot in the chest at 11.30pm on June 5 in Brackenfield Close, Lower Clapton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers to save his life.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of being concerned in his murder.

His arrest follows that of 20-year-old on Friday on suspicion of being concerned in the murder, and the arrest of a 22-year-old man on June 6 on suspicion of murder.

All three men have been released on bail to return in July.

Police have renewed appeals for information about a car they believe was used by the suspects.

A large Volvo estate with a fake registration plate EX18EXE, which was found abandoned in Cowper Road, Stoke Newington on June 6, the morning after Samson was shot.

Det Ch Inspector Paul Considine, from the Met’s murder squad, said: “Although we have made arrests, the Volvo remains a very important appeal point for us.

“When it was discovered by police, it was bearing a false registration plate and therefore, in the days and weeks beforehand, may have been displaying different plates.

“The car is a large estate vehicle and had some distinguishing features – there were scuff marks to both corners of the front bumper and the front passenger door mirror was held on with tape.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have seen this Volvo or knows who drives it.”

He added: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of a young man’s life, and robbed a family of their future together, leaving them devastated. If you can help us find those responsible, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Members of the public can now directly upload information and images to share with the investigation team via the Met’s major incident public portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS20R01-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865, or call 101 and quote CAD8894/5June or Operation Scalby. You can also tweet information to @MetCC.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.