Search

Advanced search

This week 30 years ago: Family survived lorry crash and police hunt for rapist

PUBLISHED: 14:37 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 22 February 2020

The Gazette 30 years ago.

The Gazette 30 years ago.

Hackney Archives

A mother and her two children narrowly escaped being crushed to death when killer winds overturned a 30-ton lorry, this week 30 years ago.

The articulated lorry, loaded with timber, was overturned by 90 mph winds and tipped on its side outside Northwold Primary School in Upper Clapton as it rounded a bend.

You may also want to watch:

"We were just inches away from being crushed," said the mum who lived nearby. "If it had happened minutes earlier there would have been carnage because the pavement was packed with people."

The family were almost buried under tons of chipboard planks as the lorry crashed into a wall flattening a car and knocking over a lamppost.

The same week, police launched a hunt after a woman was raped in broad daylight in a cemetery in Stoke Newington. The 25-year-old business woman was dragged off a main path and raped beside a grave. Police believed the attack was planned and released a photofit.

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Most Read

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

16 ‘outdated bedsits’ in Clapton tower block set to become Hackney Living Rent homes

Gooch House. Picture: Yasemin Craggs Mersinoglu

Steve Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T cleared of Old Street killing but two others convicted

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Premier League: Chelsea 2 Tottenham 1

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

This week 30 years ago: Family survived lorry crash and police hunt for rapist

The Gazette 30 years ago.

Gazette letters: Windrush, citizenship, Britannia project and HS2

Only 3 per cent of Windrush victims who claimed compensation have been been paid.

Mourinho: Top-four finish would be greatest achievement

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Arsenal’s Leno: ’We want to go all the way in the Europa League’

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24