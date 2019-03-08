Search

Hula hooping, puppet making and Gypsy dancing: Thousands attend the seventh annual Dalston Children's Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:50 05 June 2019

The Yagori Gypsy Dance troupe had crowds on their feet dancing along to a live band to celebrate the start of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month at the Dalston Children's Festival 2019. Picture: Sean Pollock/ Hackney Council

Sean Pollock Photographer

Thousands of people joined in free activities from making puppets to hula hooping en-masse at this year's Dalston Children's Festival.

Now in its seventh year, the annual two-day free festival saw play apparatus set up in Gillett Square and a carnival crafts workshop with dance troupe Tropical Isles.

You may also want to watch:

One of the biggest draws was the Dalston Square kids' takeover, with a visit from the legendary Hackney Playbus, cycle training with Stars'n'Stripes, and a performance from the Yagori Gypsy Dance troupe.

A visit from mayor Phil Glanville to the Pride in the Park picnic saw him listening to story-time with drag artist ShayShay who captivated their young audience with tales of individuality, diversity and tolerance.

Youngsters made puppets at the Dalston Children's Festival 2019. Picture: Sean Pollock/ Hackney CouncilYoungsters made puppets at the Dalston Children's Festival 2019. Picture: Sean Pollock/ Hackney Council

There was also plenty to do in some of Dalston's iconic venues, with music workshops at the Vortex Jazz Club, an arts workshop at the Rio Cinema, puppet making at the Arcola Theatre and a space workshop at the CLR James Library.

